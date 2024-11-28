Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Ltd (HEID), a subsidiary of Honda Motor, has announced the launch of its Honda e:Swap services. This comes after the company’s entry into the EV two-wheeler segment with the introduction of two electric scooters, the ACTIVA-e and QC1.

The company plans to launch its battery-swapping service for two-wheelers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai in April 2025. To address the growing demand, HEID aims to establish 250 battery-swapping stations in Bengaluru, 150 in Delhi and 100 in Mumbai by March 2026. Supporting this expansion, HEID secured funding in August 2024, raising an additional ₹220 crore for the initiative.

Commenting on the launch, Takuya Taniguchi, President and CMD, HEID, said, “HEID would focus on three actions, which are continuously expanding its battery-swap network, ensuring the reliable service with a highly-integrated system monitoring every unique battery and exchanger, and supporting customers to ensure superior battery-swap experience.”

Previously, the company partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC), and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd to set up its battery exchangers.