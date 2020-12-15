Honda Motorcycle ‘first’ to get onto Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax service

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has become India’s first automobile company to avail of the newly inaugurated Ro-Pax ferry service connecting Hazira (Surat) and Ghogha (Bhavnagar) in the Gulf of Khambhat (Gujarat), in collaboration with Indigo Seaways.

Soon after the new route was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, Honda dispatched its first two-wheeler consignment using the Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry service from its Narsapura plant in Karnataka to Veraval (near Somnath) in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, the company said.

Utilising this new and efficient mode, the delivery time and distance for Honda’s new two-wheelers reaching the Saurashtra region from the South factory have significantly reduced. Compared with the earlier full-road route, the transit time reduced by two days (from seven to five days) and distance by 465 km respectively, it said adding that with this new route, HMSI is also reducing its carbon emissions by around 311 kg/trip.

“We have been able to significantly reduce the transit time and serve our customers with increased efficiency across 11 cities of the Saurashtra region in Gujarat. Honda aims to continuously deliver its shipments from Bengaluru plant to Saurashtra region utilising Ro-Pax ferry service,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI.

Earlier, in 2018, HMSI was the first two-wheeler company to avail inland waterways transport with Ro-Pax Dahej-Ghogha ferry service in Gujarat. Between 2018 and 2020, Honda had successfully dispatched 19,200 units through the earlier Dahej- Ghogha ferry, resulting in one-day time saving per shipment, around four per cent freight cost reduction and 1,01,304 kg carbon emissions reduction.

“Globally, RoPax services are most popular in advanced countries and continents which have vast and large amounts of oceans and inland waterways. Primarily, these ferries either cut short the distance through sea route or divert the traffic from over-congested highways to underutilised seaways,” DK Manral, CEO Indigo Seaways, said.