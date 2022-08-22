Honda Motorcycle rolls out CB300F from Vithalapur plant

Ahmedabad, Aug 22 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced dispatches of its latest motorcycle CB300F across the country from its factory at Vithalapur in Ahmedabad.

The CB300F is manufactured on a special line designated for mid-size motorcycles that would cater to both domestic and export demand, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The main manufacturing lines would continue to cater to scooter demand, it added.

The CB300F is the fourth entrant in the 300-500cc segment, with prices starting from Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The motorcycle is equipped with a 293cc oil-cooled 4-Valve SOHC engine, along with other features.

The roll-out of the motorcycle was celebrated by conducting a special line-off ceremony in the presence of Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO (HMSI), along with Takahiro Honda, Chief Production Officer & Director (HMSI), Naveen Awal - Director, Production (HMSI), Manish Dua – Operating Officer (Vithalapur plant), and Akira Toyama, Executive Vice-President (Vithalapur plant).

Production operations at HMSI's Vithalapur plant in Gujarat had commenced in fiscal year 2014-15. The plant, located about 80 km from Ahmedabad, is spread across 250 acres.

The company currently manufactures the Activa (110cc & 125cc), Dio and Grazia from the plant, along with the newly launched motorcycle CB300F.

In December 2021, the company had commenced manufacturing global engines from the factory.

Powering its 250cc (& above) category two-wheelers, the dedicated engine line has been set up to serve demand from global markets such as Thailand, the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Gulf nations, among others.