Honda Motorcycle says no change in investment plan despite slowdown

Country's second largest two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said there is no change in the company's planned investment due to the slowdown.

The company had planned investment of ₹11,800 crore till 2020 cumulatively, including ₹2,400 crore for this financial year, which are going on as per plan.

Speaking on the sidelines of 59th SIAM Annual Convention, Minoru Kato, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said that the company will start rolling out of BS-VI vehicles from this month (September 11) onwards and cover most of the line-up within this calendar year.

"Volume-wise there is a change in our target (reduced), but there is no change in our plans in terms of investments. A total of around 17 products are lined up - in both scooter and motorcycle segments and new product launches in BS-VI ,” Kato told reporters here.

On dealership additions, he said the planned outlets of around 300 plus service outlets are as per schedule which totals over 6,000 by end of this financial year.

On future of the automobile industry, Kato said, "There will be a new start to the industry going forward."