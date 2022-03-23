Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India achieves cumulative exports of 30-lakh units  

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), on Wednesday, said its cumulative exports have now surpassed the 30-lakh units mark in its 21st year of operations.

The company started exports in 2001 with its debut model Activa. While Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the 15-lakh mark in 2016, the next 15-lakh exports were added in only the last five years, which is more than three times the earlier speed, the company said in a statement.

In 2020, HMSI established a new Overseas Business Expansion business vertical and also expanded its global exports footprint to developed markets like United States, Japan and Europe among others, it said. Additionally, HMSI has also commenced the manufacturing of global engines from its fourth factory at Vithalapur, Gujarat.

‘Manufacturing hub for the world’

“Last year we flagged off our global engine production line at Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, thus strengthening our export capabilities further. As we make further inroads into developed markets, our reinstated focus on exports expansion takes HMSI one step closer to become a ‘Manufacturing hub for the world’,’’ Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMSI, said.

Dio -most preferred scooter

The company exports to 29 diverse markets and its export portfolio consists of 18 two-wheeler models with Dio – the most preferred moto-scooter leading the HMSI exports contingent.

“Led by Dio Scooter, we are expanding our export portfolio including both scooters and motorcycles. To establish high quality and efficiency, matching global standard, HMSI raised a dedicated Overseas Business vertical in 2020,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director –Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said.