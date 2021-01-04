Honda Motorcycle sales increase 5% in December

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said its domestic sales grew 5 per cent to 2,42,046 units in December, compared to 2,30,197 units in the same month a year ago.

With exports of 20,981 units, Honda’s total sales in December closed at 2,63,027 units, a 3 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY) over 2,55,283 units, the company said in a statement.

The October–December quarter stood out as the first quarter of positive YoY sales for Honda. Its third quarter domestic sales jumped 5 per cent YoY to 11,49,101 units from 10,91,299 units.

“After the positive retail and wholesale traction in December’20, we enter 2021 with a new hope. The third quarter marked the first quarter of positive sales after a long time. The next two quarters, too, are expected to show some growth due to the low base effect but real positive growth and market expansion may take some time,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI.

However, he said the company is all geared for 2021, with multiple brand new offerings in the pipeline. This year also marks Honda's 20th year in the Indian market, he said.

Recently, market leader Hero MotoCorp reported 3 per cent growth in its sales YoY and Bajaj Auto, 4 per cent. Suzuki Motorcycle India (15 per cent), Royal Enfield (35 per cent) and TVS Motor Company (13 per cent) showed double digit growth YoY.