Honda Motorcycle to add 1,000 touchpoints by 2024

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it will add around 1,000 customer touchpoints over the next three years, to cater to the emerging demand from rural areas and smaller towns.
The company aims to have around 7,000 customer touchpoints across the country in these three years. HSMI currently has 6,000-strong sales touchpoints comprising dealers, sales and service points.
“India is huge and although we have enough dealer network in the country, demand is increasing, especially from rural areas and tier II/ III towns...so within three years, we will be adding about 1,000 customer touchpoints taking the total figure to around 7,000,” Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMSI, told reporters on the sidelines of a launch.
Asked about shortage of semiconductor, and preparations for the festival season, he said that some models may be impacted by chip shortage. “Festival season is an important time, so we are trying to communicate with some specific suppliers to avoid the impact on our sales. Similarly, we are also communicating with our customers to avoid any negative impact due to the situation.”
Ogata said the company resorted to price hike to offset the impact of the increase in raw material costs, but with the festival season approaching and the commodity prices stabilising a little, it would try to reduce the additional price for the customers.
The company, meanwhile, launched the all-new CB200X bike priced at ₹1,44,500 (ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana) along with the bookings, and deliveries will start from next month.
It is powered by a BS-VI compliant advanced 184cc PGM-FI engine that uses on-board sensors constantly to inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency, the company said.
At 12.7 kW @ 8500 rpm and 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm, CB200X’s engine delivers sporty power in higher revs and balanced mid-range torque, it said.
It also comes with Honda’s six-year warranty package (3 years standard+3 years optional extended warranty).
