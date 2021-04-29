Honda Motorcycle to temporarily shut plants from May 1

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it will temporarily halt its production operations across all four plants, effective from May 1 to 15.

The 'Activa' manufacturer has its plants at Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka, and Vithalapur in Gujarat.

The company said this is in view of the current severe situation on account of the second wave of Covid-19 and subsequent multiple lockdowns across various cities in the country.

"Honda will utilise this temporary production halt for advancing its annual plant maintenance activities. Depending upon the evolving Covid situation and the market recovery, Honda shall be reviewing its production plan in the subsequent months," it said in a statement.

As a socially responsible corporate, Honda is determined to take each and every possible step for the safety and security of all stakeholders, it said.

"Parallely to effectively break the chain, all Honda office associates will continue to Work-From-Home to maintain business continuity while extending all possible support to customers and business partners," it said.

Only the essential staff will be working at all our plants and various offices across the country, it added.

Recently, companies like Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, and Tata Motors have also announced temporarily shut down of all their plants across India, amid the rising cases of Covid-19.