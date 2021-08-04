Honda to launch new Amaze on August 18 commences bookings at ₹21,000

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), on Wednesday said it will launch the new Amaze on August 18 and it has commenced the pre-bookings across its dealerships with a booking amount of ₹21,000.

Additionally, the customers can also book the car online from the comfort of their homes through ‘Honda from Home’ platform on HCIL website with an amount of ₹5,000, the company said in a statement.

The new Amaze will come with a stylish new look, striking exteriors changes and enhanced interiors, it said.

“Since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has won the hearts of more than 4.5 lakh Indian customers making it one of India’s most preferred family sedans. The new Amaze becomes even more premium, stylish and sophisticated. We are approaching the upcoming festive season with a fully refreshed line-up and hope to create fresh excitement in the market,” Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, HCIL said.

Honda Amaze, currently in its second generation, is Honda’s largest selling model and enjoys a diverse customer base in India. “The model was conceptualised, keeping in mind the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of Indian consumers,” he said.

Amaze is powered by 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine and 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine available in Manual and CVT versions for both fuel options.