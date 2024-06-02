Engineering and technology company Honeywell plans to introduce sector-specific products under Impact brand, which caters to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSME) segment, in a bid to have focussed solutions for the diverse market, said Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell India.

Impact by Honeywell is a brand created for the growing mid-segment in India. It currently offers a wide range of applications across building technologies, fire safety, electrical safety, energy management solutions, industrial sensors, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We think each sector or each vertical has an MSME segment, hence the focus areas we will be addressing are Retail, Quick service restaurant or Hospitality, small industrial MSMEs and the broader building space. We will continue to figure out their problems and bring products out to solve their problems,” Modi told businessline.

The company currently has several new products that it is launching actively. It recently launched android based point of sales machines, and new products in the cameras space. It is also launching certain software products.

The Impact brand in the last four years has been growing and has seen consistent 30 per cent revenue growth. Modi expects that going forward, the brand would continue to grow at a similar rate.

Impact by Honeywell has established a presence across 50 cities, with Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai, emerging as the top revenue-generating markets and is aiming to expand to 80 new locations It has also created foothold in tier-2 markets like Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Guwahati and has plans to further penetrate tier-2 and tier-3 market landscape over the next 2 years.

The brand has a network of 80 distributors. It also has a team of over 100 individuals, with 35-40 per cent of the workforce consisting of engineers working on innovation, research, development, and delivery of quality solutions.The company says its localisation strategy ensures that its solutions are not just imported but crafted in India, for India.

