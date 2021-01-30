Hope to launch Covovax by June: Poonawalla

Content creators mean business
The Serum Institute of India (SII) hopes to launch Covovax — developed in partnership with American vaccine developer Novavax — by June, stated SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.
“Our partnership for a COVID-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!” he tweeted on Saturday. Serum has already applied for local trials for Covovax in India.
ICMR and SII have collaborated for the clinical development of COVOVAX, developed by Novavax and upscaled by SII.
Poonawalla had earlier said that the collaboration will further aid in putting India at the forefront of developing an immunogenic and efficacious vaccine.
Novavax's coronavirus vaccine was found to be 89.3 per cent effective in a UK trial. It was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in Britain.
