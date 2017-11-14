Companies

Hotstar appoints Punitha Arumugam as platform evangelist

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 09, 2018 Published on November 14, 2017

OTT platform Hotstar has appointed Punitha Arumugam as platform evangelist, mandated with showcasing the platform to leading brands.

According to a Hotstar release, Arumugam is a media agency veteran and former Group CEO of Madison Media.

She will be operating from Mumbai.

Published on November 14, 2017
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor