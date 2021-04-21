How about ice-creams without milk?

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Chozen Foods, a Kerala-based food brand, is set to launch India’s first cold water ice-cream mix, with which aficionados can prepare their favourite flavours at home without milk, and within five minutes.
The product will be available in five variants -- vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butterscotch and mango. The 85g pack, priced at just ₹ 80, when whipped with 150 ml cold water can offer a yield up to 500 ml.
The company will launch its cold water ice-cream mix in major markets such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi in summer.
“Our one-of-a-kind cold water ice-cream mix offers a healthier and tastier alternative to readily available ice-cream brands in the market. What’s more, ice- cream aficionados can prepare their favourite flavours without milk within just five minutes at home with a freezing time about 7 hours.
“The ice-cream mix has been specially formulated and uses indigenously-developed technology to ensure quality. The marketability of the product is supreme, as it is based on valuable insights derived from extensive global market research,” said Amjad Hussain, Director, Chozen Foods.
Launched in 2017, Chozen Foods manufactures and retails an extensive range of products, including breakfast cereals, Choco spreads, bakery and desserts, spice masala powders and Kerala traditional breakfast foods. The company has a strong market presence in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and will expand its retail presence to Karnataka, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...