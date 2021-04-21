How about ice-creams without milk?

Chozen Foods, a Kerala-based food brand, is set to launch India’s first cold water ice-cream mix, with which aficionados can prepare their favourite flavours at home without milk, and within five minutes.

The product will be available in five variants -- vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butterscotch and mango. The 85g pack, priced at just ₹ 80, when whipped with 150 ml cold water can offer a yield up to 500 ml.

The company will launch its cold water ice-cream mix in major markets such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi in summer.

“Our one-of-a-kind cold water ice-cream mix offers a healthier and tastier alternative to readily available ice-cream brands in the market. What’s more, ice- cream aficionados can prepare their favourite flavours without milk within just five minutes at home with a freezing time about 7 hours.

“The ice-cream mix has been specially formulated and uses indigenously-developed technology to ensure quality. The marketability of the product is supreme, as it is based on valuable insights derived from extensive global market research,” said Amjad Hussain, Director, Chozen Foods.

Launched in 2017, Chozen Foods manufactures and retails an extensive range of products, including breakfast cereals, Choco spreads, bakery and desserts, spice masala powders and Kerala traditional breakfast foods. The company has a strong market presence in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and will expand its retail presence to Karnataka, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.