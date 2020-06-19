How Bajaj Electricals is coping with Covid-19 situation

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Close on the heels of losing out on the key summer sales for the electrical appliances sector due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, demand revival is the most important focus area, said Anuj Poddar, Executive Director - Bajaj Electricals. Making the purchase process easier through the creation of omni-channel services, e-commerce and doorstep delivery, revival of advertising to ensure consumer engagement, cost measures, as well as rethinking of the product portfolio, are the ways in which Bajaj Electricals is trying to spur demand.
We have been aggressively working on different go-to-market models, Poddar told BusinessLine. It has created new omni-channel services to make the purchase process easier, which includes online and offline delivering and servicing of products. Apart from bolstering its e-commerce platform, the company is also ensuring that traditional retailers are also making doorstep delivery possible, he said.
Bajaj Electricals is also looking at its product portfolio, said Poddar. “We are looking at what will sell more at this point of time. Not everything will slow down and not everything will sell - therefore we are focusing more on the basic core SKUs and essentials, and pushing that rather than the fancy SKU products.”
Since the big cities are still reeling under a lockdown, the urban growth is slower than that of the rural market and small towns, Poddar noted. “The rural sector is bailing out India right now,” he added.
He believes that the electrical appliances industry will bounce back relatively faster than other sectors as it falls in the category of essentials, since it involves home utility items. He is also pinning hopes on the ‘feel good’ factor to improve as people have started going out for work and getting their salaries back.
The demand can bounce back for the electrical appliances industry in two-three months if the current post-lockdown trend continues, he said. “If not, then I think the challenge is going to be that we will have to revisit our plans for the rest of the year. What we are trying to do right now is - our top line is impacted - we are looking at cost measures. (That is), to quickly meet the bottom line targets for this year. If a second phase of lockdown happens, then we will not be able to meet that target. Demand revival is the most important thing now,” said Poddar.
As for the efficacy of the government’s economic revival package, he said that there could have been demand-centric measures, as the measures announced so far focus on supply and liquidity. “If they come up with that by August or September, that will help (the industry) before the festive season,” he said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...