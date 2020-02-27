HPCL buys 17.28% stake in Petronet MHB for Rs 185.38 cr

How cloud computing is helping make Apollo Tyres fitter
The company believes it has benefited from Oracle’s applications suite
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday said it has acquired 17.28 per cent stake in Petronet MHB Ltd, a firm that owns a petroleum product pipeline at Mangalore, for Rs 185.38 crore.
HPCL and its parent, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), presently hold 32.72 per cent stake each in the company that transports petroleum products. In a regulatory filing, HPCL said Petronet MHB Ltd had a networth of Rs 796.30 crore as of March 31, 2019.
“The acquisition will open up possible opportunities for synergy, better cost economics and revenue maximization,” HPCL said, adding that no governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the acquisition. The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 31.
“The company has entered into a share purchase agreement dated February 27, 2020, with consortium of 8 nationalised banks, who hold equity shares in Petronet MHB Ltd, for acquisition of 9.48 crore equity shares aggregating ot 17.28 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital at a price of Rs 19.55 per share,” HPCL said.
“Post-acquisition the shareholding of HPCL in Petronet MHB will be about 49.996 per cent,” it added.
Petronet MHB Ltd was incorporated on July 31, 1998 on a common carrier principle to provide petroleum product transportation facility from Mangalore refinery to the oil marketing company terminals at Hassan and Devangonthi (Bangalore). ONGC owns 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL.
Petronet MHB had revenue from operation of Rs 128.33 crore in 2016-17, which rose to Rs 130.89 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 158.44 crore in the following year. In a separate filing, Bank of Baroda said it sold its 4.90 per cent stake in Petronet MHB for Rs 52.56 crore.
The company believes it has benefited from Oracle’s applications suite
Motorola evokes love for a favourite flip phone, now with a modern day take, but demands a flagship price for ...
Honor 9X is the company’s successor to its best selling Honor 8X, an entry level device. Honor is trying to ...
Civil service reforms are badly needed,but is the government doing it right?
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
Adequate life and health insurance, an emergency fund, and equity investments are essential
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
The search for Kongunadu food translates into several meals at just one eatery. But the menu has so many items ...
Journalist Tavleen Singh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what she calls the ‘messiah syndrome’
The Partition Museum does what museums should — it tells a story and makes one listen
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...