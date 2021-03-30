HPCL completes acquisition of HPCL Shapoorji Energy

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Tuesday said it has completed the deal to acquire the balance 50 per cent stake in HPCL Shapoorji Energy Pvt Ltd (HSEPL), from SP Ports Pvt Ltd, for Rs 397.06 crore.
HSEPL is building a 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) LNG terminal (with provision for expansion to 10 mtpa) at Chhara in Gujarat’s Gir-Somnath district, at an estimated to cost about ₹4,300 crore.
The LNG terminal is located within the boundary of the greenfield Chhara port being developed by Simar Port Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of SP Ports.
The acquisition of the 50 per cent stake will make HSEPL a wholly-owned unit of HPCL. It had purchased the initial 50 per cent stake in the terminal for ₹397.065 crore.
The terminal is expected to be completed by December 2022.
The stake sale is part of the asset monetisation plans of the financially stressed Shapoorji Pallonji Group and free it from meeting the obligations towards the under-construction LNG terminal, sources said.
“HPCL considers natural gas to be an important part of the country’s energy basket and a future growth driver. HPCL would like to have its presence in complete value chain of natural gas business. The LNG terminal at Chhara is in line with HPCL’s future strategy,” the company said in a statement.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...