HPCL, EESL to set up public charging infrastructure for National Electric Mobility Programme

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 30, 2019 Published on December 30, 2019

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), will be setting up public charging infrastructure as part of the National Electric Mobility Programme. The companies have entered into a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to synergise business development for setting up Public Charging Infrastructure to boost electric mobility in India. Collaboration for planning, development and installation of charging installations at suitable locations for two, three, and four-wheeler vehicles is covered under this MoU.

