HPCL plans to launch 20 retail stores pan-India in FY23

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Wednesday said it has entered the Delhi retail market with the launch of ‘Happy Shop’. The oil marketing company (OMC) also plans to launch 20 such retail stores across India in FY23.

The company decided to set up its own chain of multi-channel retail stores late last year and at present, 10 Happy Shops are running in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. These shops are creating their own space in the highly competitive organized retailing sector, HPCL said in a statement.

“It gives me immense pleasure to expand our retail footprint to the national capital. The store would endeavour to make a significant difference to the experience of the customers and live up to our motto of ‘Delivering Happiness’. The customer response to our retail venture has been very encouraging. HPCL is set to accelerate the growth of ‘Happy Shop’ network in the country and would be setting up 20 such stores in the current fiscal,” HPCL Chairman & Managing Director Pushp Kumar Joshi said.

HPCL Executive Director (Retail) Sandeep Maheshwari said that not only will such stores play an integral part in HPCL’s retail business but will also boost customer satisfaction with quality products and services.