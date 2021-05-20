HPCL profit zooms to ₹3,018 crore in Q4

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported a net profit of ₹3,017.96 crore during the January to March quarter, an increase of over 400 per cent from ₹26.80 crore a year ago.
The company’s gross sales for the fourth quarter were at ₹84,904.75 crore (₹71,268.14 crore).
For the full year, HPCL reported a net profit of ₹10,663.88 crore (₹2,637.26 crore).
Gross sales for FY21 were at ₹2,69,242.86 crore (₹2,86,250.27 crore)
HPCL has proposed a final dividend of ₹22.75 per share for FY21.
“Enhanced profitability was a result of robust operational performance, improvement in refinery margins helped by inventory gains and favourable exchange rate variations,” HPCL Chairman and Managing Director, MK Surana, said at a media conference on Thursday.
The company posted a marketing inventory gain of ₹4,051 crore during the year compared to an inventory loss of ₹2,885 crore in FY20.
For the fourth quarter, the marketing inventory gain was ₹2,955 crore compared to a loss of ₹1,529 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Surana said the company has budgeted a capex of ₹14,500 crore for the year.
HPCL, he said, “will consider” buying Iranian crude “depending on techno-economic considerations” if the Persian Gulf nation returns to the oil market when sanctions imposed by the US are lifted.
“We will review it positively whenever situation is conducive,” he said. HPCL is yet to decide on asset monetisation plans.
During FY21, HPCL refineries at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam achieved combined refining throughput of 16.42 mt with capacity utilisation of 104 per cent.
Effective crude sourcing plans, optimising day to day crude run rate, efficient logistics management and regulating product procurements from other sources enabled HPCL to achieve more than 100 per cent refining capacity utilization despite overall demand contraction, Surana said. The refinery throughput for the January-March quarter was 4.39 mt.
HPCL sold 36.59 mtof products in FY21 compared to 39.64 mt in the previous year.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...