HPCL profit zooms to ₹3,018 crore in Q4

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported a net profit of ₹3,017.96 crore during the January to March quarter, an increase of over 400 per cent from ₹26.80 crore a year ago.

The company’s gross sales for the fourth quarter were at ₹84,904.75 crore (₹71,268.14 crore).

For the full year, HPCL reported a net profit of ₹10,663.88 crore (₹2,637.26 crore).

Gross sales for FY21 were at ₹2,69,242.86 crore (₹2,86,250.27 crore)

HPCL has proposed a final dividend of ₹22.75 per share for FY21.

“Enhanced profitability was a result of robust operational performance, improvement in refinery margins helped by inventory gains and favourable exchange rate variations,” HPCL Chairman and Managing Director, MK Surana, said at a media conference on Thursday.

The company posted a marketing inventory gain of ₹4,051 crore during the year compared to an inventory loss of ₹2,885 crore in FY20.

For the fourth quarter, the marketing inventory gain was ₹2,955 crore compared to a loss of ₹1,529 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Surana said the company has budgeted a capex of ₹14,500 crore for the year.

HPCL, he said, “will consider” buying Iranian crude “depending on techno-economic considerations” if the Persian Gulf nation returns to the oil market when sanctions imposed by the US are lifted.

“We will review it positively whenever situation is conducive,” he said. HPCL is yet to decide on asset monetisation plans.

During FY21, HPCL refineries at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam achieved combined refining throughput of 16.42 mt with capacity utilisation of 104 per cent.

Effective crude sourcing plans, optimising day to day crude run rate, efficient logistics management and regulating product procurements from other sources enabled HPCL to achieve more than 100 per cent refining capacity utilization despite overall demand contraction, Surana said. The refinery throughput for the January-March quarter was 4.39 mt.

HPCL sold 36.59 mtof products in FY21 compared to 39.64 mt in the previous year.