HPL Electric net profit rises to Rs 6.76 crore

HPL Electric has reported a ₹ 6.76 crore net profit for the third quarter of financial year 2019-2020. This is up from the ₹ 6.67 crore net profit reported by the company in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income for the period under review stood at ₹ 244.89 crore, down from ₹ 260.33 crore in the quarter ending December 2018.

"Our lighting business performed well during this quarter and we expect this segment to continue its robust performance going forward as well," a company statement said.