Hudson Global acquires Chennai-based recruitment firm Hunt & Badge

Hudson RPO, a NASDAQ-listed recruitment process outsourcing provider, has announced the acquisition of Chennai-headquartered Hunt & Badge Consulting Private Limited in a cash deal.

Founded in 2013 by Pichumani Durairaj, Hunt & Badge Consulting provides recruitment services to all sizes of enterprises, including leading domestic and multinationals such as Vivriti Capital, PayTM, Freshworks, Amazon and Maersk to name a few.

It also specialises in product start-up hiring, leadership hiring, lateral hiring and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

“We are very excited to welcome the Hunt & Badge team to Hudson RPO and believe this accretive combination will generate considerable value for our clients, team, and stockholders,” the company said in a statement quoting its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeff Eberwein.

The release further said that the acquisition expands Hudson RPO’s footprint into the India recruitment market with an array of deep client relationships with notable multinational companies.

“This acquisition is going to help us in a lot of ways especially in expanding the team and our operations across different industry verticals globally,” Pichumani Durairaj, Founder and CEO, Hunt & Badge said.