HUL appoints Kedar Lele as Executive Director for customer development

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as Executive Director, Customer Development with effect from July 1, 2021.

Kedar takes over from Srinandan Sundaram who will move into his new role as Executive Director, Foods & Refreshment. Kedar is currently Chairman & Managing Director Unilever Bangladesh. “He joined HUL in 2004 and over the last 17 years demonstrated a strong performance track record across Customer Development, Marketing and General Management. As Chairman of Unilever Bangladesh, Kedar further strengthened CD execution and transformed the company’s end-to-end supply chain. He helmed the transition of the GSK business into Unilever Consumer Care Limited in Bangladesh," said a press statement.

Prior to his Bangladesh stint, Kedar was responsible for leading the eCommerce and modern trade business and overseeing the Customer Development Centre of Excellence for HUL.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL, said, “I am delighted to welcome Kedar to the HUL Management Committee. Under his leadership, the Bangladesh business made great all-round progress – be it in CD coverage expansion, the transformation of our Supply Chain or setting up sustainable models for market development. I would especially like to laud Kedar’s efforts towards developing talent and improving diversity in the Bangladesh business. I am certain that Kedar will take the HUL Customer Development function to the next level of performance.”