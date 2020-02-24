Companies

HUL Board approves new subsidiary

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 24, 2020

The board of directors of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Monday approved a proposal to form a new 100 per cent subsidiary of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. This company will be incorporated with an authorised share capital of ₹2,000 crore, the company said in a statement. “This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL in becoming more agile and customer-focused,” it said. Our Bureau

Published on February 24, 2020
restructuring and recapitalisation
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
