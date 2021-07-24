HUL challenges Reckitt in new campaign for Domex

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Hindustan Unilever Ltd has decided to directly take on archrival Reckitt India in its new ad campaign for toilet cleaner brand Domex.
The company in a statement on Saturday said to address the need for “superior toilet hygiene”, Domex has launched a new evidence-based brand campaign that takes on brand Harpic.
Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director & VP – Home Care (South Asia), Hindustan Unilever Ltd said, “For over two decades now, Domex has been a trusted brand committed to providing superior hygiene and clinical disinfection solutions to consumers across the country. The latest communication is in line with our goal to give consumers the evidence to help make informed decisions determined by scientific insight and technology.”
“Battling the second wave of the pandemic, we are all well aware that hygiene, safety and disinfection are three facets which will dominate our collective consciousness and as a brand we have been consistently innovating to address, upgrade and deliver on these core parameters being sought by consumers in their everyday lives,” Narasimhan added.
The company added that the brand’s new communication demonstrates “superior benefits” of Domex Fresh Guard Disinfectant Toilet Cleaner in the toilet cleaner category.
When contacted, Reckitt India declined to comment.
