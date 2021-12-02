HUL eliminates coal usage across operations

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has eliminated coal usage across its operations replacing it with green alternatives such as biomass and biodiesel. To facilitate this, the company has collaborated with biomass suppliers and local farmers, to ensure a sustainable supply of green fuel and made the necessary changes for the renewable transition in its coal-fired boilers.
The shift from coal to renewable energy sources has also resulted in savings for the company. For example, one of HUL’s largest home care plants, found innovative solutions to eliminate coal usage which has helped achieve ₹3.5 crore in fuel savings whilst reducing 4 million kgs of CO2 emissions and increasing fuel efficiency as well.
Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said, “This is a milestone achievement in our compass journey and our commitment towards achieving zero emissions in our operations by 2030. As a company, we have always strived to be people and planet positive and firmly believe that responsible business is the only way forward.”
Willem Uijen, Executive Director Supply Chain, HUL said, “I’m delighted that we could move our new factories from our GSK acquisition into renewable energy usage quickly. The impact of this transition not only increases HUL’s green footprint but also improves the quality of air around its factories and enhances the income of farmers through the buying of biomass.”
“The journey towards zero coal had started over five years ago,” the press release said, with Unilever committing to eliminating coal across its manufacturing operations by 2020
HUL’s manufacturing units have already been operating with 100 per cent renewable grid electricity since 2019 through on-site solar generation, offsite solar & wind generation, and hydro based grid power purchase. The company’s food & refreshment manufacturing unit in Nashik has onboarded three offsite wind turbine generators for captive consumption in addition to the onsite solar photovoltaic plant.
