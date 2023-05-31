FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has 19 brands with turnover exceeding ₹1,000 crore. The company in FY22 had 16 brands and in FY21 had 14 brands with turnover exceeding ₹1,000 crore.

While the company’s fabric care brand Surf Excel crossed $1 billion turnover, the home care segment saw a 28 per cent revenue growth with ₹21,230 crore revenue. The segment accounted for 36 per cent of HUL’s revenue. The company said in its annual report.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director of HUL, said, “In our Home Care business, for instance, our liquids portfolio doubled in the last three years. Urbanisation, increasing nuclear family structures and rising affluence continued to bolster the growth of new demand spaces and the premium segment. In a high inflationary environment, we witnessed consumers prioritizing essentials over discretionary spending. At the same time, macro trends such as digitisation and sustainability continued to play a major role in purchase decisions.”

Segment-wise growth

The company stated that the home care business witnessed unprecedented inflation led by the sharp rise in prices of raw materials including crude, soda ash, caustic soda, and packaging materials.

The beauty and personal care segment saw a 12 per cent revenue growth with ₹21,831 crore. HUL led premiumisation across categories such as face wash, hair post-wash, body lotions, body washes, masks, and serums for its brands including Lakmé, Dove, Pond’s, and TRESemmé.

In the food and refreshment segment, the company saw 5 per cent revenue growth with ₹14,876 crore revenues. The company stated it is reshaping its portfolio in the food and refreshment segment to address the healthier nutrition choices of consumers.