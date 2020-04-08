HUL partners with UNICEF to support India’s fight against Covid-19

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to undertake a mass communication campaign and to inform and empower the general public against Covid-19.
The campaign brings together the marketing expertise and scale of HUL and the technical knowledge of UNICEF to create engaging communication tools that can help people change behaviours and stay safe during this time of the pandemic, the company said in a release.
HUL had also recently committed ₹100 crore towards helping India fight the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to the campaign, it is rolling out other initiatives to ensure citizens across the country have access to essential products such as soaps, sanitizers and toilet cleaners.
Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever said: “The need of the hour is simple and effective communication across both urban and rural India to help fight Covid-19 and our partnership with UNICEF aims to do just that. Furthermore, we need to come together as a nation and be supportive of each other during this crisis. Our campaign will help address these challenges and at scale.”
The mass media campaign, titled ‘#BreakTheChain’ / #VirusKiKadiTodo’ will have simple yet powerful 5 and 15-second informative assets to empower the general public with prevention strategies to protect themselves against Covid-19, the company said.
Based on three key themes - Social Distancing, Handwashing and Generosity, the campaign will generate these short informative assets across India through television, news portals and prominent social media channels, it said.
Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, India Representative, UNICEF, India said: “Covid-19 disease has thrown up many challenges and among them is getting the right information to everyone, no matter where they live and whatever their situation, in the shortest time possible. Our partnership with Hindustan Unilever is important as it leverages HUL’s communications strength as well as rural marketing outreach with UNICEF’s technical expertise and messaging. We hope that through this effort, we are able to bridge the communication gaps by sharing information to contain the spread of the disease.”
