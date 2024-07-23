Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday reported a 2.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,612 crore for June quarter FY25.
The company had logged a net profit of ₹2,556 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.
Revenue from product sales was marginally up 1.68 per cent at ₹15,497 crore as against ₹15,240 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were at ₹12,385 crore in June quarter FY25, up 1.8 per cent year-on-year.
Total income was up 1.81 per cent to ₹15,964 crore.
Shares of HUL on Tuesday settled at ₹2,766.50 apiece on BSE, up 1.17 per cent from the previous close.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.