Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday reported a 2.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,612 crore for June quarter FY25.

The company had logged a net profit of ₹2,556 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.

Revenue from product sales was marginally up 1.68 per cent at ₹15,497 crore as against ₹15,240 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at ₹12,385 crore in June quarter FY25, up 1.8 per cent year-on-year.

Total income was up 1.81 per cent to ₹15,964 crore.

Shares of HUL on Tuesday settled at ₹2,766.50 apiece on BSE, up 1.17 per cent from the previous close.