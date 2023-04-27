Hindustan Unilever reported a net profit of ₹2,552 crore in the March quarter, up 9.7 per cent on year, while revenue rose 10.6 per cent to ₹14,893 crore on an underlying volume growth of 4 per cent on year.

While net profit was almost in line with estimates, the revenue lagged behind estimates. Analysts had forecast a net profit of ₹2,578 crore and revenue at ₹15,329 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation in the March quarter was at ₹3,471 crore, up 7 per cent on year, while the EBITDA margin contracted 90 basis points to 23.7 per cent. However, as analysts had expected, the gross margin rose 1 percentage sequentially to 48 per cent as costs came down.

Its growth in the March quarter came from the home care segment with a 19 per cent rise in revenue at ₹5,638 crore. The beauty and personal care segment, which has the same revenue contribution as home care, saw revenue growth of 10 per cent. The BPC segment margin was higher at 26 per cent compared to the 19 per cent seen in the home care segment.

The food and refreshment segment saw a revenue growth of 3 per cent and reported margin of 18 per cent.

As expected, the company did step up its spending on advertising and sales, which was at 9 per cent of sales, compared to 8 per cent in the December quarter. It would step up ad spends in the near term, it said.

For FY23, the company reported a net profit of ₹9,962 crore, up almost 13 per cent on year, while revenue was 15.5 per cent higher at ₹59,144 crore. The underlying volume growth was 5 per cent for the year.

Both fabric wash and household care grew in strong double digits during the reporting quarter. Premium portfolio continued to outperform driven by effective market development actions, the company said. It added that there was all-round growth in all its segments with more than 75 per cent of the business winning back market share.

“We have added ₹8 000 crores to our topline in this fiscal with volume growth in mid-single digits despite a decline in FMCG market volumes. We continue to make steady progress in future-proofing our business through portfolio transformation and building distinctive capabilities,” CEO and MD, Sanjiv Mehta said.

He added that the near-term operating environment was likely to remain volatile. With inflation easing and sequential softening in a few commodities, “price and volume growths will rebalance. Market volumes will recover gradually as consumption habits readjust,” he said.