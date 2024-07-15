Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced the sale of its water purification business — Pureit in India. The business was sold to AO Smith’s Indian business for ₹601 crore ($72 million).

“This move is in line with our strategic intent to focus sharply on our core categories. Pureit provides essential water purification solutions to millions of loyal consumers, and I am confident the brand will thrive further under the ownership of AO Smith,” said Rohit Jawa, CEO & Managing Director of HUL.

Also read: HUL pivots to invest more in premium brands to boost volumes

The sale of the business will be on a slump sale basis.

“The Pureit brand, known for innovative water purification products, strong brand recognition, and dedication to customer service, complements AO Smith’s geographic and channel presence. The Pureit team’s deep understanding of consumer needs and water treatment expertise adds tremendous strength to AO Smith in India, and we look forward to welcoming the Pureit team to the AO Smith family,” said Parag Kulkarni, President of AO Smith India Water Products Private Limited.