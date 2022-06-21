HUL setting up nano factories for more flexible supply

Hindustan Unilever is setting nano factories to produce small batches of product for better flexibility and agility.

The FMCG player, in its performance highlights report for FY22 released on Tuesday, said it clocked ₹50,336-crore annual turnover, a 11 per cent year-on-year growth. The company achieved a 24.8 per cent EBITDA margin in FY22. HUL said through its D2C brands such Lakme, e-commerce and the Shikhar app, the company is able to capture 20 per cent of demand digitally. The company said the Shikhar app has aided the company fulfill retail demand with the rise of hyper local and quick commerce platforms.

Its two brands, Surf Excel and Brooke Bond crossed a market capitalisation of ₹5,000 crore, while seven brands have a ₹2,000-crore market cap.

The company plans to grow its core portfolio, accelerate market development and drive premiumisation.

Health and wellness

On the innovation side, the company is focusing on health and wellness vertical, where it said: “we are working towards enhancing the nutritional value of our Foods and Refreshments portfolio to double the number of our products that deliver positive nutrition by 2025.”

The company already has products such as Horlicks Diabetes plus and immunity boosting Red Label natural care in its roster.