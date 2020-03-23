HUL to acquire VWash from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Monday said that it has signed an agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd to acquire its intimate hygiene brand -VWash.
The proposed acquisition is in line with HUL’s strategic intent to enter fast-growing segments of the future in the premium beauty and personal care category, the company said in a statement.
“The acquisition of VWash gives us an entry into the currently underpenetrated and rapidly growing female intimate hygiene segment. The brand has a leadership position and fits well into the white spaces in our Beauty & Personal Care business. We look forward to completing the acquisition and strongly believe HUL is well positioned to further scale up this business, given the strength of our market development and distribution capabilities,” said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director of HUL.
The deal includes acquisition of intellectual property rights including trademarks, design and know-how related to the VWash brand.
The consideration has been split into two parts involving an upfront cash payment upon closing of the deal and a deferred consideration over the next three years, said HUL.
“The transaction is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions and both parties would be working together to complete this in the next few months. Glenmark will continue to manage the business until the transaction is completed, and will also continue to manufacture for HUL for an agreed period of time,” the company said.
VWash was launched by Glenmark in 2013 and it is a leading brand in the female intimate hygiene category.
