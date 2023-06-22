Hindustan Unilever’s ads for brands Red Label, Bru and Surf Excel were among the those that won Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards for 2023. The leading marketing data and analytics company tested more than 13,000 creatives for its clients around the world in 2022. More than 1,400 creatives were tested in India alone.

“The India report shortlisted close to 400 ads, tested across categories, markets, TG’s and media channels. Across television ads tested in India, Kantar has awarded standout performers across seven categories—food & beverage, personal care, technology, OTC, home care, services and short format (under 15 seconds),” it said in a statement. It also had the ‘Un-stereotype’ category, which focuses on celebrating gender progressive advertising.

Honasa Consumer’s Mamaearth and Burger King’s emerged as the standout performers in the personal care and services category, respectively.

Haleon (Iodex Ultragel), Google and Godrej Consumer Products (Kala Hit) won the Creative Effectiveness Awards in the OTC, technology and short format categories, respectively. HUL won the awards in food and beverage (Red Label), Home Care (Surf Excel) and Un-Stereotype (Bru) categories.

Kantar also awarded Welspun as the standout performer award in the digital category.

Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Client Officer-South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said, “Our research has found that the most creative and effective ads generate more than four times as much profit as those which score low on effectiveness measures. So cost effective ad testing is possibly a much better option than a costly mistake of airing a wrong ad. Our winners exemplify how testing can progressively refine the ad ultimately leading to better brand results.”

Prasanna Kumar, Head of Creative Domain & Executive Vice President-South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said that brands face the task of adapting to newer ad structures and story-telling styles, with short-form advertising on the rise in India.

“Short ads, designed for 15 seconds or less, now require meticulous scripting and visualisation to captivate audiences and meet higher standards for entertainment and engagement set by rampant popularity of short-form video content on social media platforms,” he added.