Hyatt Hotels is witnessing a double digit growth in India on the back or strong domestic demand and an increase in meetings, conference and events segment.

The brand made its foray in India four decades ago with the opening of Hyatt Regency in Delhi. However it has been a slow performer in terms of number of properties, rooms and market presence in comparison with Indian and global peers.

However with the rising demand and correction in room rates the hotel chain is now in a growth mode. It is targeting growth through refurbishment of existing properties and expansion in new markets. The chain is adding eight hotels this year and is likely to launch properties in Bengaluru and Assam next year..

“Domestic consumers are driving demand while international demand is yet to fully return to pre Covid-19 levels. Our wedding business has increased 25 per cent over CY 2023. In CY 2023 our RevPar (revenue per available room) grew by over 33 per cent over 2022. We have grown in double digits in 2024,” said Sunjae Sharma, Hyatt Hotel’s managing director for India and South West Asia markets.

On Friday the hotel chain unveiled Grand Showroom, a 40,000 square feet venue for events and celebrations at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

“The grand showroom represents the culmination of our efforts to create a premier destination for bespoke celebrations,” said Arun Kumar Saraf, chairman of Juniper Hotels which owns the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. The venue blends grandeur, theatrical design, and experiential luxury for both intimate and large-scale events.

The hotel is the largest among the Hyatt’s 52 hotel portfolio in India. It is also the largest of Juniper’s seven Hyatt-affiliated hotels.

The Mumbai property is also undergoing a renovation. This includes refurbishment of its rooms and upgrade to its restaurants.

Saraf expects the upgrade and new facilities will reposition Grand Hyatt as the number one hotel in Mumbai and will also help Juniper Hotels to enhance its revenue from ₹370 crore in FY 2024 to ₹500 crore by FY 2026.