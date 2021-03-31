Hyatt plans brand expansion in India; to open six new hotels in 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Hospitality chain Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced plans to grow its brand footprint in India – one of its top three growth markets globally – by more than 70 per cent by 2023.
With over 20 executed, managed and franchised agreements, Hyatt will add over 3,600 keys to its existing portfolio of 32 Hyatt-branded hotels across eight distinct brands in the country– Andaz, Alila, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Centric and Hyatt Place brands.
This announcement signals significant growth plans , bringing the number of Hyatt-branded hotels in India to more than 50 by the end of 2023
“Hyatt remains focused on thoughtfully accelerating its brand growth and momentum by transforming the hotel landscape in India with planned openings in some of the most frequented and desirable destinations in the country,” Dhruva Rathore, Vice-president, Real Estate & Development, Hyatt India, said in a statement.
In 2021, Hyatt plans to expand its Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Place brands. The Hyatt Regency brand, which continues to drive Hyatt’s brand growth in India, will enter two new markets with Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansoravar and Hyatt Regency Thiruvananthapuram . The Hyatt Place brand will enter four new markets with Hyatt Place Bodh Gaya, Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar, Hyatt Place Vadodara and Hyatt Place Bharuch.
“India remains a growth driver for Hyatt, and we are committed to catering to the Indian traveler with a comprehensive portfolio of hotels,” said Sunjae Sharma, Hyatt’s Cice-president & Country Had, India.
“Despite the challenges the industry faced last year, Hyatt signed eight new hotels across various brands that will cater to the needs of both leisure and business travelers. The growth of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt Regency brands remain a key priority for India, with nearly 20 hotels under these brands expected to open across India by 2023.”
