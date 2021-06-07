Companies

Hyatt Regency Mumbai suspends operations on account of financial stress

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 07, 2021

General Manager informs staff that operations had to be suspended as no funds were forthcoming from the owner

Hyatt Regency Hotel, near the Mumbai Airport, has shut down temporarily due to financial stress.

In a statement, the five star hotel's General Manager, Hardeep Marwah, said: "This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel."

"As a consequence, the decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations...with immediate effect. The hotel will remain closed until further notice."

