MASAA Innovation Pvt Ltd, a start-up incubated at ASPIRE BioNEST of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has received manufacturing and marketing licenses from CDSCO and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its innovative anti-Covid and antimicrobial formulations.

The products, including SASAA Fog, a fogging liquid and surface cleaner, and AMSAA Spray, a disinfectant for cloth, masks, and various surfaces, are set for launch in the current quarter, according to Amitava Mazumder, Founder, MASAA Innovation.

Additional products in development include antimicrobial AMSAA sanitary pads, adult diapers, and wipes. Although the products are effective against Covid-19, the active ingredient works against numerous pathogens, and products can be used in multiple setups including hospitals and laboratories.

Funding support

MASAA Innovation also received seed fund support from the DPIITs start-up India seed fund, operated by ASPIRE, a Section 8 not-for-profit company of UoH that nurtures incubation and entrepreneurial activities on the campus.

The products will be launched into the market very soon in association with third-party manufacturers from Telangana and Gujarat, according to a press release.

