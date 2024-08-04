Letting the product speak for itself, Hyderabad-based start-up HYLENR Technologies, which is currently piloting with ISRO for use of its product — power generation through Low Energy Nuclear Reactor — for space, is gearing up to tap the market in the West.

America is a huge market and the demand for such product is great, Siddhartha Durairajan, Chief Executive Officer, HYLENR told businessline. At present, the HYLENR team is looking at institutions for its products — thermal power plant, defence establishments and space crafts but subsequently the product will be introduced for households too.

Asked what the expectation from the policy makers is, he said “perception of the industry is what needs to change and this is where the government can influence. For example, when the company had applied for name as NUCLENR, we did not get the desired name as the authorities thought it will be confused as NUCLEAR.”

Mention of the word “Nuclear” by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech and by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi when addressing India Inc after the Budget was music to ears for players like Hyderabad based start-up HYLENR.

HYLENR uses cold fusion technology to generate Clean Energy. This innovation has received a patent from the Government of India for its Low Energy Nuclear Reactor Technology, a possible alternative for power generation, by amplifying input electricity to produce heat for Space Application (MMRTG), Steam generation for multiple applications, Room Heating across cold regions globally, induction heating for domestic and industrial requirements. Also, HYLENR devices can drastically decrease the risk profile for space missions.

These reactors utilise Low Energy Nuclear Reactors known as “cold fusion” by applying milligrams of hydrogen and small volume of electricity to stimulate and generate excess heat through fusion. HYLENR’s Low Energy Nuclear Reactors can produce significantly more heat than the input energy, he claimed.

The patent for the product validates the inventiveness of the technology, and the viability of integrating LENR with existing power generation systems to enhance efficiency and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources. The proposed approach leverages LENR to amplify electricity from renewable and non-renewable sources, space application, ultimately aiming for a 2.5 times power output increase, he added.

“The team has invested the last 10 years into developing the patented technology and we plan to further invest and raise funds to commercialise the product in an accelerated mode,” Durairajan stated. The start-up is also seeking strategic investments of $10 million to further accelerate productisation, scaling of efficiency, research and development and business development.

“There are seven major countries who are trying — Germany, Japan have been in the forefront of it. Japan wanted to show it in the previous Tokyo Olympics, but it never did,” he said adding that it was agenda of all these nations because this is the only form of nuclear that was safe.

On claiming success he said that “there are three things that go against the process of success. One is repeatability. If we can’t repeat it, it’s an accidental success. We were successfully able to repeat it. For example, It was successfully used in heating the tents and rooms of Northern Command stations.”

The challenge will come when the product will reach mass market, as awareness will be key, besides manufacturing is currently outsourced and there are no big companies that have been engaged, he said adding “So going forward also we would like to ensure that the manufacturing is outsourced because we can see we are good at technology creation as of now.”