Hyper local job search firm Jobsgaar raises $1,40,000

Jobsgaar Technologies, a hyper local job finding platform, has raised $1,40,000 from SucSEED Indovation Fund and a few other angel investors in the seed round.

Started a year ago, Jobsgaar addresses job loss impact due rising migration within the country and helps employers connect with the workforce at their respective native places.

“This seed round will help Jobsgaar establish the proof of its concept and fund its product development and growth plan,” Atul Pratap Singh the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jobsgaar, said.

“We either see masses trooping in large cities in search of work opportunities or likely staying back at their place of origin doing odd jobs forever, driven by necessities,” Atul Pratap Singh said.

“On the other hand, employers in the micro, small and medium enterprises and other businesses are struggling to find people,” he said.

The group of angel investors, who joined the seed round, include Rohit Chanana, Jasminder Singh Gulati, Poonam Kaul, Sunil Kamath, Mandeep Singh and Gunjan Paharia.