Hyperlocal news platform Way2News has raised $14 million in a Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from venture capitalist Sashi Reddi.

This fresh infusion of capital will be deployed on scaling its operations, enhancing its technology, and to strengthen its presence in existing markets, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, and expand to other South Indian states Karnataka and Kerala.

Way2News, which has presence in Telugu and Tamil markets, across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, provides short, hyperlocal news sourced from various citizen journalists and stringer reporters, covering regions from districts to villages and mandals.

Founded in 2015 by Raju Vanapala, the company delivers real-time news in eight languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati, leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and has over 50 million downloads. Additionally, the platform is focused on expanding into the Kannada and Malayalam markets.

“This investment is a step towards expanding our footprint into every household in South India, ensuring that all citizens can access timely and relevant news in their language. We focus on building an inclusive, dynamic, and engaging news experience for every Indian. With this funding, we aim to scale our platform further, bringing more communities into the fold,” said Raju Vanapala, Founder and CEO of Way2News.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit