Hyundai, Air Liquide partner to make ventilators

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Saturday said it has entered into a partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems (ALMS) a Manufacturer of ICU ventilators, to augment the production and supply of ventilators in Tamil Nadu and other States.
With this partnership HMIL and ALMS aim to achieve a target of 1,000 ventilators in the Phase-1 of production, and to scale up subsequently.
“Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai and Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of ventilators in India. As a socially responsible and caring brand, Hyundai is committed to serving society in every way and will continue to support the government in India’s war against COVID-19,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.
For patients severely affected by COVID-19, ventilators are critical to ensure continuous oxygen is supplied to overcome respiratory insufficiency.
Commenting on the partnership, Anil Kumar, MD, Air Liquide Medical Systems, India, said, “We are confident that this collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will bring about a positive shift in this battle. We are one of the very few global companies with a dedicated R&D to manufacture ventilators in India."
Air Liquide Medical Systems is employing all the resources available to manufacture innovative, easy-to use and high-performing ventilators and will hold the reins to deliver quality service across the country during this time of need, and to spearhead the 'Make in India' initiative, he added.
