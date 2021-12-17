Hyundai appoints Unsoo Kim as new MD

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday said Unsoo Kim has been appointed as the new Managing Director effective January 1.

He will take up responsibilities from Seon Seob Kim who will lead a global role at Hyundai Motor Company head quarters, Seoul after his successful stint of three years in India, the company said in a statement.

During his tenure as the MD of HMIL, SS Kim has taken a multi-pronged approaches during his tenure including Hyundai's mobility strategy in India like transformation from an automobile brand to a Smart Mobility Solutions company.

Some successful models such as the Venue, new Creta, new i20 and electric SUV Kona were launched during his tenure in India.