Hyundai Creta bookings reach 1.15 lakh

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), on Friday said it has received bookings of over 1,15,000 for the all-new Creta, since its launch in March.

“The overwhelming response reiterates trust and love of the Indian customers in the Creta brand name. Reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment, Hyundai Creta has set another benchmark in the industry with over 5,20,000 sales mark since its launch in 2015. Through our strong customer centric products, Hyundai continues to drive delight and convenience, ensuring a happy life for our customers,” Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, HMIL, said.

He further added that owing to the success, Hyundai’s passenger vehicle market share in January-September stood at 17.6 per cent. Further, the all-new Creta recorded sale of 12,325 units in September, continuing to top sales charts in its segment.

The increased demand has propelled Hyundai’s market share in the SUV segment to 26 per cent between January and September. The contribution of Diesel in the all new Creta continues to soar at 60 per cent since its launch.

The Creta is powered by Hyundai’s new 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (BS6) engine with 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) that is gaining popularity among buyers, the company said.