Hyundai exports 2-lakh Creta from India

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), on Thursday said it has achieved a milestone of exporting over two-lakh units of its ‘Made-in-India’ Creta to global markets, bolstering the government’s drive for ‘Make in India’.

In the calendar year (CY) 2019, the company exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants according to country specific preference and demand. With an export share of 26 per cent (CY 2019) in passenger car exports from India, Hyundai remains a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry, with HMIL's export share rising consecutively for the last three years, the company said.

Export to 88 nations

As the country’s largest exporter of automobiles, Hyundai also surpassed the three-million vehicle export milestone earlier this year, exporting Hyundai cars to 88 countries across five continents — South America (32 countries), North America (Mexico), Africa (28 countries), Asia Pacific (26 countries) and Europe (one country).

“Launched in 2015, Creta established its supremacy as a highly aspirational brand among customers globally. The two-lakh export milestone achieved by the Creta is a testimony of Hyundai’s undeterred focus and commitment to ‘Make in India, Made for the world’,” said SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL.

Hyundai’s state-of-the-art plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products in both domestic and international markets further providing our customers with quality time to lead a happy life, he said.

Hyundai Motor India has recorded multiple export milestones over the years. Cumulative exports crossed five-lakh in March 2008, 10-lakh in February 2010 and 20-lakh in March 2014.