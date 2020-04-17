Hyundai gives advanced Covid-19 testing kits to ICMR

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday handed over ₹4 crore worth of Covid-19 advanced diagnostic testing kits to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The globally proven diagnostic kits have been imported from South Korea and offer high levels of accuracy, catering to the testing requirements of over 25,000 individuals. These diagnostic kits are also being exported to the USA, Europe and other countries, according to a statement.

S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said: “Hyundai is committed to the fight against Covid-19. To provide further assistance to the Government’s efforts, we have handed over globally proven–Covid-19 advanced diagnostic testing kits imported from South Korea. These highly accurate diagnostic kits can help the Government scale up the testing efforts in affected regions and arrest the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.”

Hyundai has also announced initiatives to support customers in these challenging times. Customers who were unable to avail the vehicle’s warranty/extended warranty/free service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities, HMI will offer extended support of two months.

Customers (doctors/police/bankers etc) who are in essential services are already being given roadside assistance by alliance partner/dealers, in case of any emergency.