Hyundai Glovis India shutters container freight station operations in Chennai

Apple’s WWDC: Sophisticated new features for all products and the company’s own silicone
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Hyundai Glovis India Pvt Ltd, the Indian unit of South Korea’s Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd, has shuttered its container freight station (CFS) operations in Chennai as the success of the direct port delivery (DPD) scheme and the general decline in cargo force the in-house logistics unit of automotive maker Hyundai Motor Co to re-work strategies.
Hyundai Glovis India has surrendered its CFS licence, multiple sources including a Customs official told BusinessLine. “The CFS is in the process of getting wound up. It is waiting for the Customs Department to cancel a couple of bonds and return the deposit ahead of a formal announcement on the closure,” one of the sources mentioned above said.
Hyundai Glovis handle some 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) a month, both for the captive use of the carmaker and for the ancillary units.
The CFS business in Chennai and JNPT were hit after the Centre introduced the direct port delivery (DPD) scheme, whereby containers landing at ports are taken directly to the factories instead of routing them through a CFS, to save time and costs.
Hyundai moves more than 90 per cent of its containers landing at Kattupalli Port to its plant through the DPD scheme. Hyundai Motors India stores as many boxes as possible within its plant — about 1,000 boxes are inside the plant at any point of time.
After the DPD started, Hyundai Glovis found that the CFS business was dwindling and commercially unviable. All these factors contributed to the closure of the CFS.
Since stopping CFS operations, Hyundai Glovis is routing its non-DPD boxes through other CFSs such as Sun Global Logistics Pvt Ltd and Gateway Distriparks Ltd.
“The CFS volumes in Chennai have dropped and hence, Hyundai has better bargaining power. Hyundai has huge volumes and CFS operators are willing to offer lower rates, so they make use of it,” said a CFS industry official.
The drop in volumes has forced three CFS operators out of business, leaving 27 CFSs to service the Chennai market, which had a market of about 80,000 TEUs a month. This has since dropped to about 30,000 TEUs a month. More CFSs are heading for closure, the industry official said.
The downturn in CFS business in Chennai has led Gateway Distriparks to sell its Chandra CFS to Team Global Logistics Pvt Ltd for ₹47 crore.
Mumbai-based MSA Global Logistics Pvt Ltd entered into a strategic alliance with Indian Corporate Business Centre Ltd to operate and manage its CFS in Chennai.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...