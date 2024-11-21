Hyundai Motor India has signed a power purchase and shareholder agreement with Fourth Partner Energy Ltd (FPEL) to establish two renewable energy plants in Tamil Nadu.

As part of the partnership, FPEL will establish a solar power plant with a 75 MW capacity & wind power unit with a capacity of 42.9 MW in the State under the Group Captive Model with a special purpose vehicle (SPV). HMIL will invest ₹38 crore in the SPV. “Our collaboration with FPEL will help us achieve the RE100 benchmark by 2025,” said Gopalakrishnan CS, Whole-time Director & Chief Manufacturing Officer, HMIL.

100% renewable

HMIL will hold 26 per cent and FPEL will hold a 74 per cent equity stake in the project. This long-term agreement will ensure a 25-year supply of renewable energy to HMIL and the project is also part of the company’s plans to transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity across its manufacturing operations by 2025. The company meets 63 per cent of its energy requirements using renewable sources (as of June 2024). “Through this agreement, we will be supplying HMIL with over 25 crore units of clean energy every year, which will help the company mitigate CO 2 emissions by 2 lakh tonnes annually, said Vivek Subramanian, Co-Founder & Executive Director at Fourth Partner Energy.

HMIL has also installed a 10 MW rooftop solar plant at its Chennai manufacturing facility. Since October 2022, the company has been purchasing green power from the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) to increase its renewable energy portfolio.