7 Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has launched its sports utility vehicle Alcazar with a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine priced between ₹16.74 lakh and ₹20.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The trim comes with a six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic transmission.
Alcazar would continue to be available with the RDE-compliant 1.5 litre diesel engine as well, the automaker said in a statement.
