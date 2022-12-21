Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Tuesday launched its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) SUV - IONIQ 5.

The price of the vehicle was not revealed by the company. The car is equipped with 350 kW DC charger IONIQ 5 that can be charged up to 80 per cent in 18 minutes. It also offers a multi-charging system with 400 V and 800 V that will reduce waiting time at charging stations. 800V and 400V chargers can be used.

The car is equipped to offer customers an ARAI-certified range of 631 km and customers can power electrical appliances up to 3.6 kW from inside and outside the vehicle.

Customers can book the Hyundai IONIQ 5 online for an initial booking amount of ₹1 lakh from December 21.

The BEV SUV has been introduced to induce customer delight and usher in the future transformation of India’s automotive landscape, said Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.. Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a strong step in this direction and with its intelligent technology and innovation, this BEV will bring us closer to a sustainable future, Kim added

IONIQ 5 will be the company’s first BEV to be introduced on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a system that is developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles.