Hyundai launches EMI Assurance scheme to make buying cars easier

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has launched what it calls the industry’s -first ‘Hyundai EMI Assurance’ scheme to improve customer sentiments among car buyers. The scheme has been introduced even as dealerships are set to re-open and the Korean automotive major is focusing on making the car buying process easier during this challenging period of Covid-19-led lockdown.
The EMI Assurance Programme has been introduced for select new Hyundai customers, covering up to three car loan EMIs. The programme covers customers who suffer loss of employment due to poor financial health/ acquisition/ merger of the company or due to any applicable laws.
The scheme is offered on select Hyundai car models purchased during this month and covers the customer for a period of one year from the date of sale of the car (excluding the first three months), according to a statement.
“We understand customer aspirations of buying a vehicle, and to ease the vehicle acquisition in uncertain times, we have brought this industry-first Hyundai EMI Assurance Programme. We are sure it will give new Hyundai owners working in private organisations full peace of mind during these times and create positive and confident sentiments for Hyundai car purchase,” said Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, HMIL.
That apart, under the ‘Hyundai Cares’ initiative, the company has laid down guidelines to be followed at its dealerships across India. Customers can also opt for remote car demonstrations through an online video conferencing application with sales consultants at dealerships.
Further, with Hyundai’s Click-to-Buy integrated end-to-end online car sales website, customers can buy new cars. Hyundai is also offering customers its 360 Digital Service & Contactless Service Experience, through which customers can book a service appointment online through the Hyundai care app, WhatsApp, Hyundai website, or a call to a dealer.
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...