Hyundai launches EMI Assurance scheme to make buying cars easier

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has launched what it calls the industry’s -first ‘Hyundai EMI Assurance’ scheme to improve customer sentiments among car buyers. The scheme has been introduced even as dealerships are set to re-open and the Korean automotive major is focusing on making the car buying process easier during this challenging period of Covid-19-led lockdown.

The EMI Assurance Programme has been introduced for select new Hyundai customers, covering up to three car loan EMIs. The programme covers customers who suffer loss of employment due to poor financial health/ acquisition/ merger of the company or due to any applicable laws.

The scheme is offered on select Hyundai car models purchased during this month and covers the customer for a period of one year from the date of sale of the car (excluding the first three months), according to a statement.

“We understand customer aspirations of buying a vehicle, and to ease the vehicle acquisition in uncertain times, we have brought this industry-first Hyundai EMI Assurance Programme. We are sure it will give new Hyundai owners working in private organisations full peace of mind during these times and create positive and confident sentiments for Hyundai car purchase,” said Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, HMIL.

That apart, under the ‘Hyundai Cares’ initiative, the company has laid down guidelines to be followed at its dealerships across India. Customers can also opt for remote car demonstrations through an online video conferencing application with sales consultants at dealerships.

Further, with Hyundai’s Click-to-Buy integrated end-to-end online car sales website, customers can buy new cars. Hyundai is also offering customers its 360 Digital Service & Contactless Service Experience, through which customers can book a service appointment online through the Hyundai care app, WhatsApp, Hyundai website, or a call to a dealer.